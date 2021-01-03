Kejriwal lauds scientists and doctors after approval to two COVID vaccines

Kejriwal congratulates scientists after DCGI approves two Covid vaccine for emmergency use. (IE image)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that approval for the emergency use of two “made in India” vaccines will give a positive direction to the country’s fight against coronavirus. Congratulating the countrymen, Kejriwal saluted the scientists and doctors for the achievement.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

“Congratulations to all the countrymen.

“Approval by DCGI to emergency use of two made in India vaccines will give a positive direction to the country’s fight against corona. Salute to the scientists and doctors whose hard work helped us reach here,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.”

The approval was granted by the DCGI following the recommendation by the COVID-19 Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

This paves the way for the roll-out of at least two vaccines in India in the coming days and a massive inoculation drive against the coronavirus that has claimed over 1.49 lakh lives in the country.