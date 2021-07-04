Kejriwal bats for Bharat Ratna for Indian doctors who battled COVID-19

It will a true homage to doctors who lost their lives, he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the country’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna should be given this year to all doctors, nurses and paramedics who served the people amid the pandemic. It will a true homage to doctors who lost their lives, he said.

“The ‘Indian Doctor’ should receive Bharat Ratna this year. ‘Indian Doctor’ means all doctors, nurses and paramedics. It will be a true homage to all martyred doctors. It will be an honour of those who have been serving without caring for their lives and families. The whole country will be glad at this,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

As many as 730 doctors have succumbed to coronavirus infection during the second wave, according to data available by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in mid-June.

Bihar saw the maximum number of 115 deaths, followed by Delhi at 109, Uttar Pradesh 79, West Bengal 62, Rajasthan 43, Jharkhand 39, and Andhra Pradesh 38, the data showed.

According to the IMA, 748 doctors died in the first wave of the pandemic.