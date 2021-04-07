Karnataka working to develop health infrastructure: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

He appealed to the people to make use of vaccines and asked the eligible people to voluntarily come forward to get vaccinated.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday said the state is working with a vision to develop basic health infrastructure as quality healthcare is a fundamental right of the citizens.

Speaking at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences on the occasion of World Health Day, Sudhakar said everyone on this planet has a right to avail of quality healthcare. “It (quality healthcare) is a fundamental right of every human, like water and shelter. We are working in line with this vision to develop basic infrastructure in the health sector,” Sudhakar said.

The State has managed to defeat the first wave of COVID-19 and has been containing the second wave, he said. On the surge in cases, he said, “There was anxiety among the people during this time last year, but after the invention of vaccines we are much relieved today.”

He appealed to the people to make use of vaccines and asked the eligible people to voluntarily come forward to get vaccinated. About the COVID-19 preparedness, the Minister said there were about 5-6 thousand oxygenated beds in government hospitals when the pandemic broke out in the State. Within a span of 10 months, the number of such beds has been increased by six times to about 35,000 today, he added.