Karnataka Unlock: Mysuru only district to be under curbs; health officials send samples for genome sequencing

Violation of home isolation protocol is also another reason for fast transmission of infections, another health official identified.

Mysuru in Karnataka has become the sole district to be under lockdown as the rest of the state exited restrictions with overall positivity dipping to 2.87 percent. Mysuru, however, recorded an 8.4 percent total positivity rate (TPR). There was only a marginal dip in TPR in the last three days. On weekend it was even more at 10 percent.

Mysuru so far has recorded 1.65 lakh Covid-19 cases and 2, 046 official deaths. One lakh new infections and 963 fatalities were witnessed officially in the second wave. A huge public clamour is rising, asking for relaxation. Here’s why the district continue to face curbs

Even with the decline in active cases to less than half at present, the rate of hospitalization has increased. In terms of fatality, the district is just behind Bengaluru Urban and second in the 30 districts of the state as in June. The drop in hospitalization from June 1st week to June 22 is also marginal, by 6 percent. Dr. K H Prasad, Mysuru district health officer too accepted that the district is facing more Covid cases and decline is slower than other districts.

The district health official informed that they have started a qualitative testing approach to identify more cases from aa a particular section of the population that is more vulnerable to the infection. Moreover, door-to-door tracking, improve phone tracing, and a cross-section approach towards the community was also ramped up. Talking about the challenges faces, the DHO said that they are not able to identify primary contacts of infected people seamlessly as they do not want to reveal such details with honesty. He is, however, hopeful that the new strategy will bridge the gap effectively.

Violation of home isolation protocol is also another reason for fast transmission of infections, another health official identified. More beds have been added and the authorities are trying to convince people to get Covid care at a facility to avoid breach of protocol. The authorities are also trying to keep track of daily cases at a decentralized level to identify more clusters.

When asked about finding the Delta Plus variant in Mysuru the DHO assured that the situation is not “alarming” now as the sample was collected in May and the associates of the patient did not contract the variant. If there had been other instances of the variant can only be confirmed after the results of the random samples collected come after undergoing genome sequencing.

A senior doctor at the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute has alarmed that hive glucose level is being detected on non-diabetic people affected by Covid-19 since the last three weeks. Samples from such patients were sent to Bengaluru for genome sequencing to ascertain the presence of a new mutant as the district administration prepares to tackle any adverse situation can that happen due to this.