  • MORE MARKET STATS

Karnataka to receive 13.90 lakh vaccine vials in a couple of days, says K Sudhakar

By: |
January 8, 2021 12:03 PM

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakartold reporters that the vaccination will be first administered to health care workers

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, karnataka covid-19 vaccination driveCOVID-19 vaccination dry run is on at a total of 263 different health facilities across Karnataka on Friday. (Reuters image)

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Friday said the state is expected to receive 13,90,000 vials of vaccine against COVID-19 in a day or two. “The big good news for Karnataka is that I have received information from the Union Health Ministry that tomorrow or the day after probably we will be receiving 13,90,000 vials of vaccine for the state. It’s a big happy
news for all of us,” Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting a private hospital here, where vaccination dry run is being conducted, he said, the vaccination will be first administered to health care workers. “We have registered 6.30 lakh healthcare professionals
in Karnataka till date. Those who are left out, maybe in some medical or dental colleges, we have requested them to register,” he said adding that health workers will be followed by those with comorbidities, those above 60 years and those in other departments like Police and Revenue working against the pandemic.

Related News

COVID-19 vaccination dry run is on at a total of 263 different health facilities across Karnataka on Friday. It is being held in 24 district hospitals, 20 medical colleges, 43 taluk hospitals, 31 community health centres, 87 primary health centres, 30 urban primary health centres and 28 private facilities in the state.

The Minister who visited some facilities here, where the dry run is going on said, arrangements and preparedness were quite good, and the process is being followed as per the guidelines issued. The first round of the dry run, an exercise for end-
to-end testing of COVID-19 vaccination process was held in in five districts of Karnataka- Bengaluru (including BBMP),
Belagavi, Kalburgi, Mysore and Shivamogga- on December 2 as per the government of India guidelines.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Karnataka to receive 13.90 lakh vaccine vials in a couple of days says K Sudhakar
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bharat Biotech to begin Phase-1 trials of its intranasal vaccine for COVID-19 in February-March
2Covid-19 vaccine update: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effective against UK variant, study finds
3COVID-19: India reports 18,139 new cases, 234 more fatalities