Karnataka sees highest one-day spurt of 5,199 Covid cases

Karnataka on Sunday witnessed the highest single day spike in coronavirus cases with 5,199 additions, taking the aggregate in the state to 96,141, while 82 succumbed to the virus, the health department said. There are 58,417 active cases including 632 in the ICUs whereas the 2,088 discharges on Sunday took the total discharges to 35,838, the department said in the bulletin.

Bengaluru urban district accounted for 1,950 infections, followed by 579 in Ballari, 230 in Mysuru, 213 in Bengaluru Rural, and 199 in Dakshina Kannada among other districts. Bengaluru urban continued to record highest number of deaths. The city has seen 891 deaths so far including 29 on Sunday.

While Dakshina Kannada district reported 7 deaths, six each occurred in Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Dharwad and five

each in Mysuru and Tumakuru. Most of those who died were suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness and Influenza Like Illness. With 82 more deaths, the COVID-19 toll rose to 1,878.

Meanwhile, a centenarian woman in a small town in Ballari district successfully recovered from COVID-19 two weeks after testing positive for the virus. Halamma and two others in her family contracted the virus and were home quarantined. The woman’s son, who had developed mild complications was shifted to the government hospital, District Health Officer, H L Janardhan said.

On July 24, all of them recovered as the results came out negative, he said. Among the 632 in the ICU across the state, 353 are in Bengaluru, 37 in Dharwad and 29 in Kalaburagi, the health department said. It added that as many as 74,475 primary contacts and 64,033 secondary contacts are under observation. As many as 33,565 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the cumulative total to 11.76 lakh, the department said.