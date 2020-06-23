Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar’s wife, daughter test COVID-19 positive

K Sudhakar has been creating awareness for Coronavirus through his Twitter handle.

Coranavirus in Bangalore, Karnataka: The state’s Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday took to Twitter to inform that his wife and daughter have been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. In his tweet he informed that the result of COVID-19 test of the complete family had come where his wife and daughter came out positive and they are currently underground treatment. He along with his two sons has been tested negative. He further thanked everyone for their wishes and prayers for speedy recovery of his family members. Sudhakar’s complete family had taken a test for Coronavirus after his father tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

Catch live updates on coronavirus here

On Monday, he announced on Twitter that his 82-year old father was rushed to hospital as he was down with fever and a complaint of cough. Since fever and cough are primary symptoms for Coronavirus, its test was done which later came out positive. The state Medical Education Minister has requested people on social media to give his family blessings and pray for well being.

Many people around K Sudhakar had been reported as COVID-9 positive. Earlier his househelp was tested for Coronavirus. In April, he along with three other ministers had given an interview to a journalist who was later found out to have Coronavirus. After this, all the ministers were quarantined for 14 days.

Meanwhile, K Sudhakar has been creating awareness for Coronavirus through his Twitter handle. Being a part of Karnataka state government, the minister has urged people to take special care of their elderly at home. He also shared some statistics that showed around 16.24 per cent of total positive cases in Karnataka comprise of people who are above 50 years of age. He further said that positive patients who are of 50 years of age and above constitute 78.87 per cent of total Coronavirus deaths in the state.