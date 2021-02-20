  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: Karnataka makes negative RT-PCR report compulsory for travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala

By: |
Updated: Feb 20, 2021 4:28 PM

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that people coming from Maharashtra and Kerala won’t be allowed inside the state unless they show a negative COVID-19 report.

Dr K SudhakarKarnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

In view of the rise in the number of cases in Maharashtra and Kerala, Karnataka has made a negative RT-PCR certificate, not older than 72 hours, compulsory for those arriving from the neighbouring states by flights, trains, buses, or personal transport.

