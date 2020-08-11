Karnataka home quarantine rules for COVID patients: State government issues revised guidelines for home isolation

Bangalore Karnataka home quarantine rules, guidelines: The revised home quarantine guidelines for COVID19 patients, issued by the Karnataka government on Monday, stated that the patient must have ‘mild fever’ – below 100.4 F. (Representative image by Reuters)

The Karnataka government has issued revised home quarantine, isolation rules, and guidelines for Coronavirus patients in the state. According to the revised guidelines, COVID-19 patients who are under home isolation will be discharged 10 days of symptom onset or date of sampling, and no fever for three days. The revised guidelines also advised patients to isolate at home and self-monitor their health for the next seven days after discharge.

The revised home quarantine guidelines for COVID19 patients, issued by the Karnataka government on Monday, stated that the patient must have ‘mild fever’ – below 100.4 F. His or her Oxygen saturation must be over 95 per cent. Elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung/ liver/ kidney disease, cerebro-vascular disease will be allowed home isolation or home care only after proper clinical evaluation by the treating medical officer or physician or family doctor. The person must provide a signed undertaking for self-isolation or home care and follow guidelines for home isolation or home care. If the person does not fit the above criteria for home isolation or home cote or the house is not suitable or home isolation or home care, then isolation at a facility (CCC/DCHC/DCH) is recommended.

The guidelines stated if the clinical condition is moderate, the oxygen level is 90 to 94 per cent, pulse rate between 100 and 120 per minute, respiratory is 24 to 30 minute, the person should be shifted to dedicated COVID Health Centre–beds with oxygen facility. If the clinical condition of a patient is severe, the oxygen level is less than 90 per cent, the pulse rate is over 120 per minute, and respiratory rate is below 30 per minute, then he or she should be shifted to dedicated COVID hospital with ICU beds.

Those who are asymptomatic or mild-symptomatic will be allowed to be in home isolation or home care. The health team from district health authority/ Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)/authorised private institution/agency will visit the house and assess the suitability of house for home isolation and also do medical triage of the person. Alternatively, telephonic medical triage must be done through an impanelled agency. The person must have pulse oximeter, digital thermometer, facemasks, gloves, sanitizer, etc. to be used during home isolation/home care.