  • MORE MARKET STATS

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar cautions people as coronavirus cases rise

By: |
March 27, 2021 5:07 PM

Noting that 8 to 10 states have more active cases and there are about 2.84 lakh cases in Maharashtra, 24,000 in Kerala, and about 19,000 in Karnataka, he said, "It is clear that the second wave has begun. So if we don't curb activities the danger is imminent."

The minister urged the people to compulsorily wear masks and follow social distancing. The state's positivity rate of 1.6 per cent is more than the national average which is not a good sign, he said.The minister urged the people to compulsorily wear masks and follow social distancing. The state's positivity rate of 1.6 per cent is more than the national average which is not a good sign, he said.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday said coronavirus cases are on the rise in all states and it was an indication of beginning of the second wave, as he called on people to exercise caution.

Noting that 8 to 10 states have more active cases and there are about 2.84 lakh cases in Maharashtra, 24,000 in Kerala, and about 19,000 in Karnataka, he said, “It is clear that the second wave has begun. So if we don’t curb activities the danger is imminent.”

Related News

The minister urged the people to compulsorily wear masks and follow social distancing. The state’s positivity rate of 1.6 per cent is more than the national average which is not a good sign, he said.

“We should take this seriously. More than 1 lakh tests are being conducted every day,” he was quoted as saying by his office in a release. The Minister said Covid-19 containment restrictions are already in place and the government will take more stringent actions in coming days.

“Have requested the Chief Minister to take necessary measures to prevent spread of infection in educational institutions and CM himself will take action in this regard,” he added.

On vaccination coverage among health care workers and front line workers, Sudhakar said Bidar has achieved 113 percent, Dharwad 107 and Gadag has achieved 103. Whereas Bengaluru Urban, Bagalkot, Davangere and Koppal have achieved 61, 64, 65 and 65 percent respectively.

“So far, 2,22,377 frontline warriors have been vaccinated with the first dose. 3,34,110 healthcare workers have been given the 2nd dose,” he added. So far 16.18 lakh senior citizens aged above 60 years have been inoculated, 4.70 lakh people aged above 45 years with comorbidities have been vaccinated. He further said in 2 to 3 days the state will receive 12 lakh more doses.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar cautions people as coronavirus cases rise
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Vitamin D deficiency linked to metabolic changes in patients with lupus: Study
2Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by Sept : Adar Poonawalla
36 states reporting surge in COVID daily cases; account for 79.57 pc of new infections: Govt