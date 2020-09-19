  • MORE MARKET STATS

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan tests positive for COVID-19

September 19, 2020

Earlier this week, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah had tested positive for COVID.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“In anticipation of the upcoming Assembly sessions, I underwent a #COVID19 test on Saturday and my results have returned positive. I am asymptomatic and will be under home isolation,” Narayan tweeted.

He has requested all those who have come in contact with him to take the necessary precautions. In the wake of the pandemic, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has made it mandatory for all those attending it to undergo RT-PCR test for COVID-19 infection, 72 hours prior to the start of the monsoon session from September 21.

Narayan is the latest in the list of Ministers in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s cabinet who have tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier this week, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah had tested positive for COVID.

Prior to that, Yediyurappa and his Ministers including B Sriramulu, C T Ravi, B C Patil, Anand Singh, Byrathi Basavaraj, Prabhu Chavan, A Shivaram Hebbar, K S Eshwarappa and Shashikala Jolle had tested positive and have now recovered.

