Covid-19 positivity rate rising in Karnataka, Health Minister urges to get booster dose

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar urged everyone in the state to get Covid-19 booster shots after it emerged that only 17% had taken the shot.

The minister said the state’s Covid-19 positivity was on the rise and noted that experts across the world had said immunity decreased after 6-7 months of taking the vaccine. He said the booster dose was required to boost the immunity and it also helped reduce hospitalisations and deaths.

Sudhakar said: “Not taking the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine even when it has been made available free for everyone amounts to negligence and we as responsible citizens must avail it to enhance immunity.”

The minister was speaking to reporters following a meeting of the state’s Covid-19 technical advisory committee. He said India as a whole was seeing an uptick in positivity rate with that in Delhi currently over 18%.

“The average positivity rate of Karnataka is 7.2% at the moment. However, the positivity rate is higher than the State average of 7.2% in cities like Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Bagalkot, Bellary. Dharwad currently has the highest positivity rate.”

Karnataka conducts 30,000 Covid-19 tests a day. As per the Centre’s guidelines, only those who are symptomatic are being tested. For primary contacts as well, only those showing symptoms are being tested.

The minister also stressed on the need for those above 60 and those with comorbidities to take the booster dose. Recently, the Centre approved Corbevax as a booster dose and it would be inaugurated on Friday, he said. He said Corbevax could be taken as a booster dose irrespective of whether a person had taken Covishield or Covaxin for their first two doses.

Sudhakar said the advisory committee also took a comprehensive view of the state’s monkeypox situation. “Till now, a total of nine cases in the country — five in Kerala and four in Delhi have been detected. As of now, we haven’t seen even a single case in Karnataka, however, surveillance and necessary precautions are being undertaken at the border districts. Hospitals have been prepped with all the necessities.”

The Minister said the committee also discussed vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, Chikungunya, and H1N1 and noted that there was an uptick in such cases except malaria due to the recent heavy rain and floods.

