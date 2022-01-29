Karnataka Covid Curbs: Bengaluru schools reopening Monday, night curfew to end; but here’s what is restricted

Karnataka Coronavirus Restrictions: Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office has announced that government offices have been allowed to function at full 100% capacity.

Karnataka Coronavirus Restrictions: The Karnataka government has decided to relax Covid-19 restrictions in state as Coronavirus cases continue to ebb. Karnataka Minister BC Nagesh told agencies that the state government has decided to lift certain Coronavirus curbs from the state.

First up, the Karnataka government has announced that Bengaluru schools will reopen from Monday. Apart from reopening schools in Bengaluru, Coronavirus night curfew will be lifted from January 31 as well.

The Karnataka minister said that the state government has directed the concerned departments to ensure that proper Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are followed across the state, to keep new Covid-19 cases under check.

As far as Coronavirus curbs on marriage functions in Karnataka are concerned, the minister told ANI that wedding functions will be permitted with 200 members at indoor venues and with up to 300 attendees at outdoor venues.

Also, Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office has announced that gym and exercise swimming pools in state can continue to operate with 50% capacity. The government offices have been allowed to function at full 100% capacity.

The minister said that residents are allowed to offer prayers in the temples and places of worship as well, but darshan and service will be allowed in religious places at 50% capacity only.

However, strict prohibition will continue on protests, sit-ins, religious congregations, and political programs, Karnataka Minister BC Nagesh said.

The Karnataka government has allowed bars and hotels across Karnataka to open, but they will have to operate at 50% occupancy.