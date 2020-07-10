Karnataka COVID-19 tally: Biggest single-day spike of 2,313 cases; 1,447 from Bengaluru urban

Workers wearing PPE spray disinfectants at Vidhana Soudha corridor, after a police person tested COVID-19 positive, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. (Courtesy: PTI Photo)

Karnataka on Friday reported the biggest single-day spike of 2,313 new COVID-19 cases and 57 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 33,418 and death toll to 543, the health department said.

The day also saw a record 1,003 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 2,313 fresh cases reported, a whopping 1,447 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

The previous biggest single-day spike was recorded on July 9 with 2,228 cases.

As of July 10 evening, cumulatively 33,418 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 543 deaths and 13,836 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 19,035 active cases, 18,563 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 472 are in ICU.

“I have asked for a death audit, in two-three days once the death audit is done, we will get to know the exact reasons for the death and the ailments that they had,” Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar told reporters here.

He also said after three to four days there will be an increase in the number of patients getting discharged after recovery, especially in Bengaluru, while adding that the government was making all efforts to control the virus.

District-wise break-up of the deceased; 29 from Bengaluru urban, Dakshina Kannada 8, Mysuru four, Bidar three, two each from Gadag, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Chikkaballapur, and one each from Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada, Raichur and Haveri.

The deceased include 43 men and 14 women.

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Districts where the new cases were reported: Bengaluru urban accounted for 1,447 cases, followed by Dakshina Kannada 139, Vijayapura 89, Ballari 66, Kalaburagi 58, Yadgir 51, Dharwad 50, Haveri 42, Udupi 34, Uttara Kannada 33, Kodagu 33, Mandya 31, Raichur 25, Ramanagara 23, Davangere 21, nineteen each from Bidar and Gadag.

While Belagavi reported 15 cases, it was 12 in Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru 10, nine each in Kolar and Chamarajanagara, Koppal 7, six each from Shivamogga, Hassan and Bagalkote, and one each from Bengaluru rural and Chikkamagaluru.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with 15,329 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 1,959 and Dakshina Kannada 1,840.

Among discharges Bengaluru urban tops the list with 3,435 discharges, followed by Kalabuagi 1,444 and Udupi 1,213.

A total of 7,79,209 samples were tested so far, out of which 19,228 were tested on Friday alone.

According to the bulletin, 7,28,887 samples have been reported as negative, and out of them 16,473 were reported negative today.