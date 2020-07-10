  • MORE MARKET STATS

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to ‘work from home’ after staff test positive for coronavirus

Published: July 10, 2020 2:24 PM

In a statement, Yediyurappa said, "I am going to discharge my duties from home from today for the next few days in view of some of the staff in the office-cum-residence Krish na testing positive for coronavirus."

Karnataka CM, B S Yediyurappa, COVID-19 infections, covid 19 cases in karntaka, latest news on coronavirus outbreakNoting that he was healthy, Yediyurappa appealed to the people not to panic. (PTI photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said he would work from home as a precautionary measure after some of the staff in his office-cum-residence here tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, Yediyurappa said, “I am going to discharge my duties from home from today for the next few days in view of some of the staff in the office-cum-residence Krishna testing positive for coronavirus.” He said he would give necessary directions and suggestions online.

Noting that he was healthy, Yediyurappa appealed to the people not to panic.

The Chief Minister urged people to adhere to the guidelines as a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus.

A few days ago, the CM’s office cum residence, Krishna, was shut for sanitisation after a relative of a police constable posted there was infected by the virus.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in the state on Thursday breached the 30,000 mark as it reported its biggest single day spike of over 2,200 new cases and 17 related fatalities, taking the toll to 486, the Health department said.

