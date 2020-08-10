  • MORE MARKET STATS

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Published: August 10, 2020 6:10 PM

The 77-year old leader was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on August 2 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has recovered ‘completely’ from COVID-19 and was on Monday discharged from a private hospital here, the state government said. The 77-year old leader was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on August 2 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

“After recovering from COVID-19 completely, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been discharged from the Manipal
Hospital,” an official statement said here.

