Karnataka CM Yediyurappa recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital

The 77-year old leader was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on August 2 after he tested positive for coronavirus.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has recovered ‘completely’ from COVID-19 and was on Monday discharged from a private hospital here, the state government said. The 77-year old leader was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on August 2 after he tested positive for coronavirus.
“After recovering from COVID-19 completely, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been discharged from the Manipal
Hospital,” an official statement said here.
