Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19, says ‘hospitalised as a precaution’

The Karnataka CM requested the people who have been in contact with him in recent days to be vigilant and to self-quarantine themselves.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday tweeted that he has tested COVID-19 positive. In the tweet, he mentioned that though he is fine, he is being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors.
The 77-year-old, four-time CM of Karnataka, also requested the people who have been in contact with him in recent days to be vigilant and to self-quarantine themselves.
The Karnataka CM tweeted: “I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine.”
I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine.
— B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 2, 2020
Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tested positive for coronavirus and he tweeted that he has been admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. Shah is the first Indian Cabinet minister to test positive for the COVID-19 virus. 55-year-old Shah made the announcement on Twitter.
PTI reported that it was not officially disclosed where Shah was admitted but sources said that he is being treated at a private hospital in Gurugram.
More details awaited.
