Karnataka, Bengaluru quarantine rules revised! Check state government’s latest quarantine policy

Karnataka, Bengaluru quarantine rules for flight passengers: In a good news for international passengers arriving in Karnataka, travellers are now eligible to seek exemption from mandatory 14 days of home quarantine, according to the revised guidelines issued by the Karnataka government. In its revised guidelines for international returnees to Karnataka, the Commissionerate, Health, and Family Welfare Services, the Karnataka government has laid down a few new norms.

1. International passengers can seek exemption from home quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report for Coronavirus. However, the Covid-19 test must be conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey. The RT-PCR test report must be uploaded at AirSuvidha portal along with self-declaration. The test report can also be produced upon arrival at the entry airport in Karnataka.

2. International passengers arriving without an RT-PCR negative certificate can also seek exemption from the home quarantine. They can undergo RT-PCR test for Coronavirus at airports if such a facility is available.

3. International passengers, who will be granted exemptions from home quarantine, must undertake self-monitoring of their health. If they develop any covid-19 like symptoms, must immediately seek medical consultation.

4. International passengers arriving without RT-PCR negative certificate and not opting for RT-PCR Covid-19 test will have to undergo mandatory 14 days of home quarantine.

5. However, if international passengers have human distress such as a death in the family, pregnancy, serious illness, and parents with children aged 10 years or below and don’t have any negative RT-PCR report must be permitted to self-monitor their health for 14 days from date of arrival in India.

Karnataka has total active Coronavirus cases of 27,146. The state has so far reported positive cases of 8,61,647, and the death toll of 11,529. The state has reported discharges of 8,22,953. The state has reported a positivity rate of 1.57 per cent and case fatality rate of 1.34 per cent, according to the Karnataka Health Department.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru has 17,769 active coronavirus cases. The Karnataka capital has recorded 3,55,245 coronavirus cases, 3,33,487 recoveries, and 3,989 recoveries. Bengaluru has a positivity rate of 9.70 per cent and a mortality rate 1.12 per cent.