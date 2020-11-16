  • MORE MARKET STATS

Karnataka, Bengaluru quarantine rules revised! Check state government’s latest quarantine policy

By: |
New Delhi | November 16, 2020 11:25 AM

Karnataka, Bengaluru quarantine rules for flight passengers: International passengers can seek exemption from home quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report for Coronavirus.

karnataka quarantine rules, karnataka quarantine, karnataka quarantine policy, karnataka quarantine rules for domestic flights, karnataka quarantine rules for flight passengers, karnataka quarantine rules latest, karnataka quarantine rules for Delhi, Karnataka quarantine rules for domestic flights latest, Karnataka quarantine rules update, Karnataka covid cases, bengaluru covid caInternational passengers arriving without an RT-PCR negative certificate can also seek exemption from the home quarantine. (Reuters image)

Karnataka, Bengaluru quarantine rules for flight passengers: In a good news for international passengers arriving in Karnataka, travellers are now eligible to seek exemption from mandatory 14 days of home quarantine, according to the revised guidelines issued by the Karnataka government. In its revised guidelines for international returnees to Karnataka, the Commissionerate, Health, and Family Welfare Services, the Karnataka government has laid down a few new norms.

1. International passengers can seek exemption from home quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report for Coronavirus. However, the Covid-19 test must be conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey. The RT-PCR test report must be uploaded at AirSuvidha portal along with self-declaration. The test report can also be produced upon arrival at the entry airport in Karnataka.

Related News

2. International passengers arriving without an RT-PCR negative certificate can also seek exemption from the home quarantine. They can undergo RT-PCR test for Coronavirus at airports if such a facility is available.

3. International passengers, who will be granted exemptions from home quarantine, must undertake self-monitoring of their health. If they develop any covid-19 like symptoms, must immediately seek medical consultation.

4. International passengers arriving without RT-PCR negative certificate and not opting for RT-PCR Covid-19 test will have to undergo mandatory 14 days of home quarantine.

5. However, if international passengers have human distress such as a death in the family, pregnancy, serious illness, and parents with children aged 10 years or below and don’t have any negative RT-PCR report must be permitted to self-monitor their health for 14 days from date of arrival in India.

Karnataka has total active Coronavirus cases of 27,146. The state has so far reported positive cases of 8,61,647, and the death toll of 11,529. The state has reported discharges of 8,22,953. The state has reported a positivity rate of 1.57 per cent and case fatality rate of 1.34 per cent, according to the Karnataka Health Department.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru has 17,769 active coronavirus cases. The Karnataka capital has recorded 3,55,245 coronavirus cases, 3,33,487 recoveries, and 3,989 recoveries. Bengaluru has a positivity rate of 9.70 per cent and a mortality rate 1.12 per cent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Karnataka Bengaluru quarantine rules revised! Check state government’s latest quarantine policy
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India records 30,548 fresh COVID-19 cases, 435 deaths
2UK to run final stage trials of Janssen Covid vaccine
3Coronavirus in Delhi: Large hospitals barely have spare capacity to fight rising infections