Bengaluru: Sudden spike in coronavirus cases recorded; lockdown in several areas; more clusters identified

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Update: A city that was last month praised for its healthcare practises for containing the novel Coronavirus, recently made the headlines again after witnessing a sudden spike in the number of Coronavirus cases. In just one week, the city saw a surge of 2,150 cases and also reported 51 deaths. As a result, top officials in Bangalore held a meeting in order to discuss COVID-19 preventive measures and review a new strategy to combat the deadly virus, the IE reported. It is to note that the fatalities in Bangalore have increased after June 1. Here is what the government has planned to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the city.

Stringent lockdown in several areas in Bangalore

The latest guidelines by the central government has given a free hand to all the state governments to take action depending on situations. The report citing an announcement by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that a stringent lockdown will again be imposed in several parts of the city. The minister said that with the death toll doubling and positive cases rising at an alarming rate, strict preventive measures are needed to be implemented. Areas of KR Market, VVPuram, Siddapura, and Kalasipalya have been locked down.

More clusters identified in Bangalore city

Some clusters have surfaced where the number of COVID-19 cases are quite high. The report highlighted that after people have tested positive in areas like Anandapuram, BBMP officials had started sealing down the place and identified it as a containment zone. As of June 21, there were 298 containment zones in the Bangalore city.

Students in containment area not permitted for Karnataka SSLC exam

Karnataka’s SSLC exams are slated to begin later this week from June 25. However, the government has not allowed students residing in containment areas to take the exam. An announcement made by State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, students living in containment zones will be treated as fresh candidates. It means that these students can appear for exams later and will be issued fresh sets of hall tickets and marks cards.

More private hospitals in Bangalore city allotted for COVID-19

Karnataka health department has notified 518 private hospitals to ensure more beds for asymptomatic patients and relieve the stress from government hospitals. Among these, 44 hospitals are in Bangalore city. All hospitals are asked to follow the treatment protocols laid down by the government and offer appropriate packages for Coronavirus management.

Apart from these, basic guidelines that have been issued by the central government has to be followed. People above the age of 55 years and below 10 years are asked to stay indoors while others have to adhere to all precautionary Coronavirus guidelines.