Karnataka among top states in testing contacts to combat COVID-19: ICMR’s Jan-April study

So far, Karnataka has seen only 81 deaths while its biggest city Bengaluru has contributed only 29 in the state death toll.

COVID-19: Karnataka tops among states testing contacts to combat coronavirus! The state government of Karnataka has done a tremendous job of limiting the coronavirus outbreak in the state. There is no other method that it has adopted, other than increased testing and contact tracing followed by isolation and treatment. The Karnataka government relied on technology-based contact tracing and has shown agility to command control on the disease that seems to be spiraling out of control in every other state.

So far, Karnataka has seen only 81 deaths while its biggest city Bengaluru has contributed only 29 in the state death toll. Bengaluru’s death toll due to the Covid-19 is remarkably lower than the death toll of other metropolitan cities that receive travelers across the world.

The ICMR’s researchers had conducted a survey of contacts screened for Covid-19 patients spanning different states between January 22 and April 30. They found Karnataka at the top, with 93 being checked on average compared to the national figure of 20. On average, the worst affected states such as Maharashtra and Delhi tested only eight and nine contacts, respectively.

Karnataka has also started a door-to-door campaign for monitoring people with comorbidities in the state in order to prepare better in case of surge in cases. The government’s move to track people across the state who have most chances of catching infection are being recorded and monitored throughout the state.

India has seen a massive surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the country with daily count increasing in excess of 10,000. The national death toll is within touching distance of 10,000 as the country has now become the fourth worse affected country from the coronavirus outbreak that emerged from China in December 2019.

Karnataka has reported 309 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the state tally to 6,824 out of which 3,440 people have recovered from the highly-contagious disease. Kalaburgi has reported the maximum number of cses — 67, followed by Yadgir- 52 and Bidar- 42. Bengaluru has reported 12 new cases in the last one day.