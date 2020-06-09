  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jyotiraditya Scindia, mother test positive for COVID-19, admitted to Delhi hospital

By: |
Updated: Jun 09, 2020 4:08 PM

Jyotiraditya Scindia Coronavirus news: Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother, Madhavi Raje Scindia, have been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Coronavirus, scindia health newsJyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress in March and joined the BJP after he was denied a Rajya Sabha berth. (File PTI)

Jyotiraditya Scindia Health News: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother, Madhavi Raje Scindia, have been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi after they tested positive for coronavirus-like symptoms. They were admitted to Max Hospital in Saket after developing fever and sore throat, news agency PTI reported.

Coronavirus India Latest Updates

Related News

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too had gone into quarantine since Sunday evening after he experienced mild fever and problem in throat. Kejriwal’s COVID-19 test was conducted on Tuesday and reports are expected to be out soon.

Scindia, 49, had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March this year which led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. Once considered close to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Scindia, a four-time Lok Sabha MP, served as a minister in both the UPA governments.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra was recently admitted to Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital after showing symptoms of coronavirus. Patra, one of the most prominent BJP faces on TV, was discharged from the hospital earlier this week.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Jyotiraditya Scindia mother test positive for COVID-19 admitted to Delhi hospital
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi might see 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases by July-end, says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
2Coronavirus Vaccine: Targets for COVID-19 vaccine identified by scientists
3WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warns coronavirus is worsening globally