Jyotiraditya Scindia, mother test positive for COVID-19, admitted to Delhi hospital

Jyotiraditya Scindia Health News: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother, Madhavi Raje Scindia, have been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi after they tested positive for coronavirus-like symptoms. They were admitted to Max Hospital in Saket after developing fever and sore throat, news agency PTI reported.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too had gone into quarantine since Sunday evening after he experienced mild fever and problem in throat. Kejriwal’s COVID-19 test was conducted on Tuesday and reports are expected to be out soon.

Scindia, 49, had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March this year which led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. Once considered close to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Scindia, a four-time Lok Sabha MP, served as a minister in both the UPA governments.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra was recently admitted to Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital after showing symptoms of coronavirus. Patra, one of the most prominent BJP faces on TV, was discharged from the hospital earlier this week.