Justin Bieber suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome: What is the condition that paralysed half of superstar’s face

Pop superstar Justin Bieber has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, causing him partial facial paralysis. The rare medical condition is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can’t smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move,” Bieber told fans in a video on Instagram.

“So, there’s full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see.”

Facial paralysis is a characteristic symptom of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which happens when the varicella zoster virus infects the facial nerve, experts said. Typically associated with chickenpox, the virus also causes shingles, which leads to a painful and itchy rash, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome can also cause loss of hearing, ringing in the ears, blisters near the ear. An estimated five out of every 100,000 people in the United States are affected by the condition every year, reports said.

While the paralysis can be permanent in some cases, the symptoms usually resolve after medications such as corticosteroids and antiviral drugs.

The diagnosis is the latest in a long line of medical issues that the 28-year-old Canadian has recently disclosed, including Epstein Barr, Lyme disease, and chronic anxiety. The singer announced earlier this week that he would postpone tour dates to prioritise his health.

Bieber is scheduled to perform in India as part of his Justice world tour. The performance, scheduled for October 18, will be the singer’s second live show in the country following a 2017 performance at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai to promote Purpose. However, that date is likely to be postponed following the latest diagnosis.