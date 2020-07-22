Jubilant Life gets DCGI nod to manufacture generic Remdesivir

Jubilant’s Remdesivir will be marketed under the brand name ‘Jubi-R’ in India and will be made available in 100 mg vials (injectable), it added. (Representative image)

Jubilant Life Sciences has received the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approval to manufacture generic version of antiviral drug Remdesivir 100 mg per vial for restricted emergency use for treatment of severe Covid-19. The company refused to give out price details but said that it is focused on quickly making this drug available in India in required quantities and at affordable prices.

The company’s subsidiary Jubilant Generics has received the approval from DCGI to manufacture and market investigational drug Remdesivir 100 mg per vial (lyophilized injection), Jubilant Life Sciences said in a statement.

The company will distribute the drug through its network and it will be available by the first week of August 2020, said Shyam S Bhartia, chairman and Hari S Bhartia, co-chairman & managing director, Jubilant Life Sciences.

In May 2020, Jubilant entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences that granted the right to register, manufacture and sell Gilead’s investigational drug Remdesivir in 127 countries.