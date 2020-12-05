  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jubilant Cadista recalls 4,416 bottles of antidepressant drug in US

By: |
December 5, 2020 3:17 PM

The voluntary Class II recall initiated by the company on November 6 includes 50 mg clomipramine Hydrochloride capsules in 30-count bottles.

Cadista Holdings, Jubilant Life Sciences Company, clomipramine Hydrochloride capsules, Jubilant Cadista antodepressant drugs, failed tablet specification, US Food and Drug AdministrationJubilant Cadista is recalling the drug for "failed tablet/capsule specification". (Representative Image)

US-based Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals is recalling 4,416 bottles of clomipramine Hydrochloride capsules, an antidepressant used to treat various conditions including obsessive compulsive disorder, in the American market.
The company is a fully-owned subsidiary of Cadista Holdings Inc, which is a part of the Noida-based Jubilant Life Sciences Company.

As per the latest Enforcement Report issued by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Salisbury-based Jubilant Cadista is recalling the drug for “failed tablet/capsule specification”. The voluntary Class II recall initiated by the company on November 6 includes 50 mg clomipramine Hydrochloride capsules in 30-count bottles.

Related News

As per the USFDA, a class II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

In March last year, the company had announced a recall of over 5,700 bottles of Bupropion Hydrochloride extended-release tablets, used to treat major depressive disorder, from the US market. In October 2018, Jubilant Cadista had recalled over 1.58 lakh bottles of Pantoprazole Sodium delayed-release tablets, manufactured by Jubilant Generics Ltd at its Roorkee plant, from the America and Puerto Rico market.

In September 2018, the company had recalled over 46,000 bottles of Valsartan tablets manufactured at the same plant.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Jubilant Cadista recalls 4416 bottles of antidepressant drug in US
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1How airflow inside car may affect COVID-19 transmission risk decoded’
2Covid-19 relief: What’s on the table as Congress seeks deal
3India biggest buyer of COVID-19 vaccine with 1.6 bn doses, experts say this could cover 60 pc population