Johns Hopkins says CDDEP model is robust

The report, based on the lockdowns in effect in the country at the time of its drafting, estimates ~190 million infected at the peak of the Covid 19 outbreak in the country. (Representational image: Reuters)

A day after the Twitter handle of Johns Hopkins Medicine (of the Johns Hopkins University) tweeted that the use of the university’s logo on a March 24 release from the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy (CDDEP) was not authorised, the university and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Department of International Health both tweeted clarifications that the release (report) was co-authored with faculty at appointments at John Hopkins School of Public Health.

Both tweets also contained clarifications that the report doesn’t reflect the views of the University. JHU’s Department of International Health further tweeted that the report uses strong scientific modelling based on available data & clear assumptions to help inform the #Covid19 response in India. The report, based on the lockdowns in effect in the country at the time of its drafting, estimates ~190 million infected at the peak of the Covid 19 outbreak in the country.

The March 24 release has now been updated to reflect the authors’ institutional affiliations, along with the disclaimer that the report doesn’t reflect the views of the CDDEP, the Johns Hopkins University and the Princeton University CDDEP director Raman Laxminarayan has associations with both Johns Hopkins and Princeton.

Princeton University also tweeted to clarify that the report was co-authored by one of its senior research scholars (Ramanan) and is being peer-reviewed.

Many Twitter users had used the Johns Hopkins tweet about the unauthorised use of its logo to criticise the report’s findings itself. Interestingly, the report claims that the India SIM model has been used by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in the past.