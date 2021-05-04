  • MORE MARKET STATS

J&K records highest single-day spike with 4,650 fresh COVID cases

By:
May 4, 2021 7:00 PM

Out of the fresh cases, 1,463 were from the Jammu division and 3,187 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic rose to 2,458 as 37 fresh deaths -- 25 in Jammu region and 12 in Kashmir valley -- were reported in the past 24 hours.

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded its biggest single-day spike with 4,650 fresh COVID cases, taking the tally to 1,91,869, even as 37 fatalities over the last 24 hours took the toll to 2,458, officials said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 1,311 cases, followed by 598 in Jammu district and 417 in Anantnag district.

The number of active cases has reached 37,302 in the union territory, while 1,52,109 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.  The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic rose to 2,458 as 37 fresh deaths — 25 in Jammu region and 12 in Kashmir valley — were reported in the past 24 hours.

