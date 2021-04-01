  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jail for not wearing mask! MP’s Indore sends people not wearing masks in public places to temporary jail

By:
April 1, 2021 8:59 PM

People roaming in public places without masks despite warnings are being sent to a temporary jail in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, a jail official said on Thursday.

multilayer masksRepresentative image.

On the directives of the local administration, a community guest house in the Snehlataganj area of the city is being designated as a temporary jail, said Rakesh Kumar Bhangre, the superintendent of the central jail. As many as 15 personnel have been deputed in the temporary jail to keep a watch on prisoners and CCTV cameras are also installed in it, the official said.

Initially, 20 persons of Khajrana area, who were roaming without masks, were lodged in the facility under section 151 of the CrPC, the official said. Indore, the worst-affected district of the state, has recorded 70,309 coronavirus cases and 962 deaths.

CoronavirusCovid-19
