It’s possible! Wearable devices to detect future health problems

In a major development, researchers in the United States are working on a project to develop a skin-like electronic item paired with artificial intelligence, that will help in detecting health problems among individuals.

According to ANI, the research is being conducted by the US Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory and the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (PME). The project is being led by Sihong Wang, assistant professor at University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering.

It has also been published in ‘Matter’ under the title “Intrinsically stretchable neuromorphic devices for on-body processing of health data with artificial intelligence.”

The report further noted that the precision medical sensors that are applied to the skin are used to monitor health. Individuals can be diagnosed in case of any health issue with the help of this technology.

To be worn routinely, this wearable technology will help in detecting health-related problems which include cancer, and heart diseases among others, even before the emergence of symptoms. This electronic item may also help in analyzing of the tracked health data even as reducing its wireless transmission.analysing.

As per Wang, the diagnosis for the same health issues may differ among individuals depending on their age, medical history, and various other reasons. He added that such diagnoses with health issues are being collected

The device will help in collecting data more than smartwatches. It will also be helpful in collecting data with very little power consumption. The team further worked on neuromorphic computing. This technology help in tracking the brain’s operations by training previous data as also learning from experiences. Among its advantages include – low energy consumption, quicker speed than other AIs, among others.

Other challenges included amalgamating the electronic item into a skin-like stretchable item. It may be noted that one of the major important items in any electronic device is a semiconductor, which is normally a solid silicon chip. Under any form of stretchable electronics, semiconductors have to be highly flexible materials.

The chip contains a thin film of a plastic semiconductor that is combined with gold nanowire electrodes which are stretchable.The device can do with developing any cracks.