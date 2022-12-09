It’s a new era for steering mental health at work amidst the stress of layouts

By Edwin Daniel

The last decade or so has seen the workplace undergo drastic changes. The COVID-19-related pandemic hastened the process. Technology has brought changes that were earlier whispers in the work corridors.

The last few months have created a buzz in the media about the shifts happening at every workplace. It has gone from unicorns, funding and economic explosion to hiring freezes and layoffs. The present job market is seeing dark days and the future.

The consequences are going to impact the mental health of those at work. The pressures of the layouts and uncertain job scenarios can be called the culprit. That is why we need to focus on the employee’s health and the outcome vs impact at work. It is the new era of steering mental health at work amidst stress.

It is essential to understand that the layoffs are harsh on those who have been let go and are seeking work. It is also tough on those still at the workplace but scared of being let go at any time. There is a downstream effect on both parties involved. Two large audiences are in this picture – the active jobseeker and the duly employed.

The first is that of the active jobseeker. A tug-of-war is happening between the demand and supply aspects of the job market. It is also not helped by the fact that the funding aspect is currently facing cold waves. Both these aspects create a competitive market that brings the salary range down. The thing adding fire is the terrible scenario of unskilled jobs. This workforce will lead to them becoming just a commodity to be used and thrown as per need.

In short, this is a problem. It is also the solution. Those in the duly employed section will worry about job security and the driving value for the same.

Another aspect in consideration is that of ‘Funding Winter’. Funds or investments are becoming scarcer. It is an actuality in the start-up world covered in the media. Several start-ups that began on a high are now struggling and reporting layoffs each week. It means that the present companies will focus on bringing up high output within their limited resources.

There is a need to understand that rising stress levels will not help anyone. That is why there is a responsibility to plan things to deal with situations without stress.

THE EMPLOYEES INVOLVED:

Supplementing the Skill Sets – Enhancing the skill sets ensures better jobs or sustaining the one in hand more professionally. The apt skill set is a tool to stay relevant successfully. Taking Time Off – Layoffs are a sign to take some steps backwards and rethink and replenish. Take a chance to consider areas that are lacking. Shift energies into new things. It is a way to also relax for a while. Have Open Conversations with Reporting Managers – A good manager is a blessing in disguise. They will deal with the employee’s concerns and provide suitable solutions.

WHAT CAN COMPANIES DO?

Reinforce Confidence – High morale will go a long way in getting results for the staff and the company. A trusted organisation is never short of employees. Use Company Platforms and Others to Communicate about Company Health Proactively – A healthy workplace is always a win-win situation. Talk about it on every professional platform available. Be Transparent with The Team – Transparency is the keyword to sort out loose ends and allow work to run smoothly. A stress-free work environment is a dream place to work.

(The author is a Global Head of Marketing – Branch International. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)