  • MORE MARKET STATS

Italy to start COVID-19 vaccinations in January

By: |
November 20, 2020 5:11 PM

Special commissioner Domenico Arcuri said elderly Italians and individuals with the most risk of exposure would get first priority.

coronavirus in Italy, Special commissioner Domenico Arcuri , Pfizer vaccine, vaccination priority in Italy, European Medical AgencyItaly is set to receive 3.4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the second half of January. (PTI Image)

A significant number of Italians who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should have received their shots by next September, Italy’s special commissioner for the virus emergency said Thursday. Italy is set to receive 3.4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the second half of January through the European Union’s purchase program, enough to provide the requisite two doses to 1.6 million of Italy’s 60 million people, special commissioner Domenico Arcuri said. He said elderly Italians and individuals with the most risk of exposure would get first priority.

“This will be the biggest campaign to administer a vaccine that we can remember, not just in Italy but in all of Europe and many parts of the world,” Arcuri said during a news conference in Rome. The commissioner said he expected Pfizer’s authorization from the European Medical Agency to be completed in time for the first vaccines to be administered in January. He said he was “anxiously awaiting” approvals of other vaccines against the coronavirus so they can be provided to all Italians on a voluntary basis.

Related News

“We don’t know how many Italians will want to get the vaccine,” Arcuri said. ‘”I can say on the basis of forecasts not yet validated, an important part of our population will be able to be vaccinated in the first half of the year, or in any case by the end of the third quarter.” The Italian government, based on the Health Ministry’s recommendations, will inform parliament of the order in which various categories of citizens will receive the doses as they arrive, Arcuri said.

Arcuri’s agency plans to open Friday the bidding process for the syringes and needles needed to administer the vaccine. He said three types of syringes and at least six kinds of needles are required. More than 47,800 Italians have died in the pandemic, the second-highest number in Europe after Britain

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Italy to start COVID-19 vaccinations in January
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19: Containment zones rise to over 4,550 in Delhi
2Non-Covid deaths increase in US compared to last year, finds study
3COVID-19: BMC says schools in Mumbai to remain closed till December 31