Israel’s COVID-19 breakthrough: We will share it with the world, says country’s ambassador to India

Israel has claimed major breakthrough in development of vaccine against Coronavirus (File Photo: Reuters)

Israel Coronavirus vaccine news: A day after reports of Israel’s achieving a breakthrough in developing a vaccine against the deadly Coronavirus, the country’s ambassador to India Ron Malka on Wednesday offered an important update on the research. Malka said that results of clinical trials of were still awaited and that Israel would share the results with the world when available.

“The processes are not finalised, we are at an advanced stage. Yes, off course, we will share it with the world,” Malka told news agency ANI. The diplomat, however, added that “it was too early to know if it is ready for mass development.”

Malka went on to added that the Coronavirus pandemic has brought India and Israel closer with both the countries sharing their best practices in battling the highly infectious virus.

Israel Defence Minister Naftali Bennett had on Monday announced “significant breakthrough” in developing an antibody to COVID-19 infection. The research is being carried out by Israel’s defence biological research lab.

“I am proud of the Biological Institute staff who have made a major breakthrough. The antibody can neutralise the virus within the bodies of those ill,” Bennett had said.

Israel has been able to control the spread of Coronavirus considerably compared to other nations in the world. According to a data by John Hopkins University, Israel reported over 16,000 COVID-19 positive cases. The death toll in the country stood at 238 so far.

As far as India is concerned, the total number of Coronavirus cases is inching toward the 50,000 mark, while 1694 people have succumbed to the infection as per the last update provided by the government.