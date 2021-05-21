Is your kid coping up with Covid stress?

Being mindful of our emotions and reactions allows us to look inside our minds and recognize the change.

By Sitender Sehrawat,

Covid brought mayhem to the world. It not only took lives but countless plans and dreams too. From getting into college, traveling the world, wedding ceremonies, buying homes, there is hardly a person whose plan isn’t ruined, But there were some innocent little dreams that were ruined at an age when memories are earned. Our kids! The little ones who just learned to speak are hearing words like “corona, lockdown, covid” something that no other kid spoke or heard before. It not only confined them to their homes, altered their daily routine of going to school, playing, socializing with other kids but also presented a new challenge of online learning. In chaos like this are we ensuring our kids are not the recipient of the stress they aren’t taught to handle? Try these mindful parenting tips to ensure your child’s wellbeing.

How has the Pandemic changed you?

It wouldn’t be true if we said it hasn’t changed anyone. We now have so much more to deal with than we already had to. Being mindful of our emotions and reactions allows us to look inside our minds and recognize the change. It’s difficult to understand your child’s emotions and behavior until we learn about ours. Spend time with yourself pondering a few important questions about yourself.

Are you overwhelmed with negative emotions mostly?

Are you over-anxious about the uncertainty about the future?

Does all the stress about, work, future, finances, health reflect in your behavior with your family?

Are you aware that your child might be the recipient of all stress that he has no reason to have?

These are difficult questions, but only you could better answer them for you.

Be Mindful of Your Child’s Emotional needs

Kids don’t know a straightforward way to express their emotional needs. They all have a natural need for love care & affection. They need to be told how special they are. Kids have very little to do with what is going in the world and how should they care. Looking at a child with your grown-up logic will leave you two disconnected. Instead of passing on our stress or pushing them to adapt to the new lifestyle, try to be compassionate about their emotional needs. Applaud not only little accomplishments but their failures & mistakes too.

Bring out the child inside you

As we grow up practicalities of life start to know our doors, we are needed to be wise & logical to survive but in the middle of all the growing up, the child inside us becomes quiet. Even if we achieve anything in life, most of us would be willing to trade all that to get our childhood back. So why not wake up the child inside us and become naive again for our child. Becoming friends with your child as a child is the most precious emotion for your child. Isn’t that what we all want for our kids?

Communicate

Lastly, communicate with your child, depending upon their age share things with them. Empower their ideas and thoughts. Involving our kids in little decisions waters the seeds of responsibility in them. Help them learn about their own emotions as you practice Mindfulness in your own life. Have a meaningful conversation about how he feels about different things, his interests, and what inspires him.

If you ask labor or a billionaire “who are they working so hard for?”

Most will say “For our kids.”

After all, what’s more important than your child’s wellbeing?

(The author is Mindfulness Teacher & Founder of Mindful Souls. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)