Is yo-yo dieting good for you? Read on to find out

Consistency and adherence are extremely important when one is planning to lose weight. Some people tend to go through patterns of losing and gaining weight. This tendency is also known as yo-yo dieting or weight cycling.

Studies point out that this type of dieting is common. However, according to experts, the impact of this dieting can adversely affect long-term health.

When you start dieting, fat loss begins, leading to decreased levels of the leptin hormone. This helps in making you feel full.

However, when people do short-term diets to lose weight, a study published in the Pubmed Journal reveals that they will regain 30–65% of that lost weight within one year.

A majority of studies show yo-yo dieting leads to a higher body fat percentage. This can lead to other changes that make it harder to lose weight.

It is noteworthy that yo-yo diet is also associated with a higher chance of developing type 2 diabetes. Moreover, weight gain, including rebound weight gain in yo-yo dieting, increases blood pressure.

Here are some ways to lose weight in a healthy way:

Consuming healthy foods like yogurt, fruits, vegetables, and tree nuts is extremely important.

While one is trying to lose weight, one should avoid junk food.

Starchy foods like potatoes should be consumed in moderation

Moderate to high-intensity daily exercises are a must

Good sleep is also extremely important for maintaining a healthy weight. Getting 6–8 hours of sleep each night is extremely important.

According to studies, making permanent lifestyle changes that promote a healthy weight, can help in maintaining permanent success and breaking the yo-yo cycle.