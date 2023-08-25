Is steam inhalation good for you? Here’s what experts say

Steam inhalation is one of the most widely used home remedies and it is usually recommended in case of blocked nasal passage or to treat symptoms of cold or sinus.

There are also claims that steam inhalation has a range of benefits that go beyond these common uses. However, doctors often warn that team inhalation won’t cure an infection, like a cold or the flu.

“Steam inhalation turns out to be helpful in some conditions, especially respiratory problems including congestion, sinusitis, and mild colds. It involves inhaling warm, moist air to calm and soothe the nasal passage. It may provide you relief from respiratory ailments to a certain level but you must not overdo it as it’s not a substitute for proper medical treatment. You must consult a healthcare professional if you have any serious illness,” Dr Manoj Sharma, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj told Financial Express.com.

According to Dr. Shobha Subramanian Itolikar, Consultant-Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital Mulund, steam inhalation is always beneficial and has no negative repercussions on a person’s health.

“While steam inhalation cannot cure a cold or the flu, it can help those with minor respiratory illnesses feel better while their body fights off the infection. The benefits of steam inhalation include clearing the stuffed nose of any mucus and pent-up secretions & clearing out any sinuses. It also helps to relieve a person of any cold, headache, and postnasal drip that causes chronic cough,” Dr. Itolikar told Financial Express.com.

What are the benefits of steam inhalation?

According to Dr. G. Prakash (Deputy Chief Medical Officer), Jindal Naturecure Institute, Bangalore, benefits of Steam Inhalation include:

Improves Respiratory Health: Infections and respiratory conditions can be brought on by air pollution and dirt. Steam inhalation can help cure respiratory infections and promote respiratory health by eliminating germs or viruses in the nasal passage. According to research, people with COVID-19 were also thought to benefit from steam inhalation as a kind of therapy.

Infections and respiratory conditions can be brought on by air pollution and dirt. Steam inhalation can help cure respiratory infections and promote respiratory health by eliminating germs or viruses in the nasal passage. According to research, people with COVID-19 were also thought to benefit from steam inhalation as a kind of therapy. Helps Provide Relief from Bronchitis: For a brief period of time, steam inhalation also eases respiratory discomfort in bronchitis patients.

For a brief period of time, steam inhalation also eases respiratory discomfort in bronchitis patients. Helps Cure Sinus Issues: It also aids in easing sinusitis symptoms including headache, sore throat, and clogged nose.

It also aids in easing sinusitis symptoms including headache, sore throat, and clogged nose. Loosening Mucus: Steam inhalation can assist in liquifying and thinning mucus, making it simpler to expel from the respiratory system.

Steam inhalation can assist in liquifying and thinning mucus, making it simpler to expel from the respiratory system. Relieving Congestion: By widening the sinuses and nasal passageways, steam inhalation might momentarily ease nasal congestion.

By widening the sinuses and nasal passageways, steam inhalation might momentarily ease nasal congestion. Soothing Irritation: Inflamed throat and nasal passages may get comfort from it.

How to inhale steam properly?

Boil a pot of water and allow it to cool slightly.

Use a large towel to cover your head and shoulders so the warm air gets a focused passage to your nose and it does not cool down quickly.

Start inhaling the warm and moist air and continue the procedure for about 5-10 minutes.

If you start to feel uncomfortable or lightheaded, take a break.

If you are adding any essentials oils, make sure you do not add more than a few drops as it might create irritation.

You can drink a glass of water to stay hydrated after the session, as steam inhalation can cause slight dehydration.

Things to keep in mind during steam inhalation

According to Dr. Itolikar, It is recommended that one should always take steam through a vaporizing machine.

“You can also add vaporizing capsules (containing menthol) to the device, which should dissolve in the water. Once this happens, the water will become heated. Inhaling this will help the mucus break down, which can then be spit out. Further, ensure that you take deep breaths through the nose and mouth for maximum benefits,” she told Financial Express.com.

Meanwhile, Dr. Prakash warned that inhaling steam can help relieve some respiratory symptoms and support sinus health, but it must be done appropriately and cautiously to prevent any potential hazards.

“Just keep in mind that while steam inhalation might ease moderate respiratory pain, it is not a replacement for medical care. The best course of action is to speak with a healthcare provider for an accurate diagnosis and treatment if you have significant congestion, lingering symptoms, or underlying health concerns,” he told Financial Express.com.

According to Dr. Sandeep Nayar, Principal Director & HOD in the Department of Respiratory Medicine, Allergy & Sleep Disorders at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi, it is not necessary to always do steam inhalation.

“…you have to be careful when you’re doing it as it should not be very hot otherwise you would cause damage to your nasal passage. Moreover, the steam which you’re taking from either the steamer or the utensil, you should always be sure that you’re not over exceeding it. At one stage we normally take steam for 10 to 15 minutes, one may repeat it two to three times. But normally, we should avoid steaming for longer because it can hurt us,” Dr. Nayar told Financial Express.com.

Normally we don’t recommend it among children because there’s always a chance of getting burnt because of steam, he said.

“Some people might have nasal block and like to put tulsi oil or eucalyptus oil, which can open up the nasal passage. So if you do steam in a proper way, either you’re doing it from a steamer or a vessel, your face should be away from the source, at least about 10 to 12 inches away from it because you don’t want to burn yourself. Just keep a towel so that the steam is not wasted, your position of the face is such that the steam is coming towards your face and your nose but is not too near,” he told Financial Express.com.