Is spread of coronavirus linked to seasonal temperature? Yes, says this groundbreaking research

In a research paper published in the Evolutionary Bioinformatics, scientists and researchers have found that the spread of Coronavirus and Covid-19 related mortality is impacted by the temperature and latitude substantially. The researchers found that in more than 221 countries of the world, Coronavirus cases and deaths had a correlation with the temperature and latitude, the Indian Express reported.

In a statement released by the University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer & Environmental Sciences senior author of the study Gustavo Caetano-Anollés was quoted as saying that the research showed that Coronavirus spread just like a seasonal flu.

Ever since the onset of Coronavirus pandemic began in different countries of the world a section of scientists and researchers have said that the spread of Coronavirus and related deaths is dependent on the weather conditions of the place. However, as the virus spread in almost all the parts of the country at a gigantic scale, no distinct seasonal pattern of Coronavirus could be observed in different parts of the world, though some countries fared far worse than other countries in terms of the spread and mortality.

As part of the research, the authors of the study had relied on epidemiological data collected from over 221 countries of the world which had information about disease incidence, mortality, recovery of patients, active cases, testing rates, and hospitalisation of patients among others. The researchers collected the data from the period of April 15, 2020. Relying on the statistical methods, the scientists analysed the data and expected that the virus would be least disastrous in warmer countries which are close to the equator.

Gustavo Caetano-Anollés was quoted as saying that the study found a significant relation between the spread of Coronavirus and temperature of the area. However, Gustavo added that the study could not find any relation between the longitude of a place and the Coronavirus spread.