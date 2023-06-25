Is RO water actually healthy or just a fad?

Kavinder Khurana

In modern society, the significance of a healthy lifestyle has been well recognised. It not only impacts overall wellness but also ensures we avoid the adverse implications of modern diseases. In a bid to get the most out of their bodies, people have been emphasising having a balanced diet, reducing their stress levels, exercising daily, and even consuming essential supplements. However, one that is taken for granted is water, which does more than just quench the thirst and is essential for the proper functioning of the body while keeping it healthy.

WHO estimates that around 2 billion people worldwide lack access to clean drinking water. Consuming water that is contaminated with infectious agents, poisonous chemicals, or radiological threats can have negative health effects. With water making up 60% of our body, it is vital for an individual to consume clean, mineral-rich water. In this regard, technology has played its part in purifying water filled with contaminants. Reverse osmosis filtration, or RO, has emerged as an efficient solution for enhancing the quality of drinking water.

Benefits of RO water purifiers

The process of reverse osmosis uses a semi-permeable membrane that sifts out particles that are larger in size than 0.0001 microns. As a result, it removes several types of sediments, bacteria, and even lead and fluoride particulates. These factors makes RO water safer to drink and an environmentally friendly alternative to bottled water. As a result, reverse osmosis, which was initially created to desalinate seawater and lessen the amount of high-chemical pollutant material like heavy metals, is today used in a wide range of governmental, commercial, military, and even household applications. According to research by IMARC Group, the water purifier market in India stood at US$ 2,780.9 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 5,002.3 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.42%. However, while it is the most effective water filtration technique, it still has limitations when it comes to providing health benefits.

Potential limitations

With respect to their benefits, RO systems are now extensively used in households as well as offices. Conventionally, the use of RO water was limited to laboratories and industries; however, with the rise of water pollution, its use has been extended to the common man, who is now using it to purify water on a daily basis. We cannot disagree that RO systems do not only remove impurities, but they also remove essential minerals, which the body essentially requires.

Removes essential minerals: The RO procedure lowers the total dissolved solids count to zero, but in doing so, it also removes all additional elements, including the water’s mineral content. As a result, RO water is pure but demineralized and low in critical dissolved solids and essential minerals, including sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium. Demineralized water should not be consumed regularly by humans as it may induce dilution and deficiencies.

Decreases pH levels: Apart from removing essential minerals, the RO process also decreases the pH levels of the water up to 5-7 pH levels, making it more acidic in nature. Acidity and low pH water both have a negative impact on a person’s health. Moreover, it is also corrosive for the plumbing systems and can strip harmful contaminants from the pipes while adding toxic metals such as lead and copper to the water.

Effective alternative solution

Whether at home, the office, or restaurants, RO water has come to represent “safe drinking water”. Water quality, however, might also depend on the minerals that are present in it in addition to its degree of impurities. Therefore, alkaline water has been gaining popularity among the masses as an alternative and practical remedy. Alkaline iodized water has all the necessary minerals, whereas RO-filtered water has a mildly acidic character. As a result, it can aid in managing diabetes, reducing the buildup of body fat, minimising skin damage caused by UV radiation, and improving constipation. As a result, regular use of alkaline water may be an effective nutritional strategy for instigating acid-base balance, good hydration levels, and improved metabolism in active, healthy adults.

All things considered

Although RO filtering may have been one of the most effective ways to remove impurities, it also removes vital minerals that the human body needs. Additionally, it disrupts the delicate osmotic pressure of the blood and leads to an electrolyte imbalance. Therefore, employing modern approaches like alkaline RO water purifiers, which offer the advantages of RO as well as makes the water alkaline and maintain the pH level up to ~8.5 to ~9.5, are beneficial for enhancing human health. Thus, these pollutants and the water’s acidity are neutralised using alkaline water filters, making it safe to drink.

Today, we are witnessing the emergence of companies that have comprehended the wellness needs of individuals and have curated Alkaline RO water purifiers with their expertise in the water business. With the use of cutting-edge technologies, the purifiers are able to produce alkaline water, which is as effective as Kangen RO water in addition to being much more cost-efficient. As a result, it is anticipated that the preferences of people will change and instead of consuming the de-mineralised RO water, alkaline water will become a norm in Indian households.

(The author is the Managing Director of Tesla Power USA. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)