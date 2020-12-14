Is night curfew returning to Mumbai to curb corona surge? This is what Uddhav Thackeray govt says

According to the latest numbers released by the health ministry, Maharashtra reported around 4,000 coronavirus infections. (Photo: The Indian Express)

Will Mumbai also follow other big cities and impose night curfew to break the chain of coronavirus? A latest report by the Indian Express says that the Uddhav Thackeray government is considering over the decision and may announce the move after the Christmas review. According to the Indian Express report, the BMC feels that the night curfew may help the authorities in maintaining social distancing in the Maximum City. The idea of night curfew in Mumbai was proposed after some late-night raids found out some clubs and pubs running on full capacity. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has reportedly written a letter to the Maharashtra government seeking a night curfew in the state capital.

Addressing media recently, Chahal reportedly said that nobody should panic about night curfew. He said that the decision will be taken only after proper review and observing the Covid surge. According to the latest numbers released by the health ministry, Maharashtra reported around 4,000 coronavirus infections as of Thursday. Mumbai alone had reported nearly 1,000 cases. The city has seen corona wave and at one point was topping the national Covid tally. Dharavi, one of Asia’s biggest slum area, has also managed to control the coronavirus infections. As of Thursday, just one case was reported from Dharavi.

What prompted Mumbai officials to think about night curfew?

The reason behind the idea of imposing night curfew is said to be the brazen violations of Covid protocols by some night clubs and pubs. After the Maharashtra government announced the Unlock guidelines, several Mumbai clubs have been allowing the patrons without considering social distancing and other safety practices. Many such pubs were found to be guilty of breaching the norms. The BMC Commissioner says that the surprise night raids would continue and that the club owners must now adhere to the Covid rules.

The current figures by the Union health ministry show that on an average, 10 to 20 people lose their lives due to the viral infection. At present, the Mumbai authorities have also restricted the use of local trains. Only those working for essential services are allowed to travel via Mumbai Locals.