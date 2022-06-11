Is India staring at dengue outbreak? Ahead of Monsoon, Telangana issues alert

As India sees yet another spike in Covid-19 cases, there is a gradual fear spreading amongst the public, of another deadly disease gripping the country in coming days. Telangana’s health department has recently asked the public to be wary of a possible dengue outbreak, especially in greater Hyderabad. Yes, it’s that time of the year when dengue is back at rearing its ugly head.

According to media reports, Director of Public Health (DPHO) Dr G Srinivasa Rao, has said that a total of 158 dengue cases have been reported in the GHMC limits. This is a subject of serious concern as monsoon is yet to set in across the State. Dr. Rao has said that this is the right time for people to start taking precautions as monsoon is round the corner. Dr Rao informed that 103 of the dengue cases were reported in government hospitals and 55 were reported from private hospitals. The Odisha government too, recently called an emergency meeting of health officials in Bhubaneswar on Saturday to discuss measures for controlling the spread of the vector-borne disease.

According to the NCDC, Dengue fever is one of the most important mosquito-spread viral diseases. It is a major international public health concern and a self-limiting disease usually found in tropical and sub-tropical regions across the world. Scientifically speaking, Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever (DHF), a potentially lethal complication, was first recognized in the 1950s during the dengue epidemic in Philippines and Thailand but today DHF affects most Asian countries.

One of the easiest and most manageable ways to protect yourself from dengue is to keep your surroundings clean. Try to wear full-sleeve shirts/tops and use insect repellents as much as you can. Since this virus generally spreads in the monsoon season, it is important for you to plan your trips accordingly.