Is Hyaluronic acid beneficial? Know how to use, side-effects

Hyaluronic acid is increasingly becoming popular. It is the gooey, slippery substance that your body produces naturally. Interestingly, Hyaluronic acid is the main substance that gives your skin that plump and hydrated look.

Now, there are skin care products that contain Hyaluronic acid. There are three types of hyaluronic acid: Hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid, Sodium hyaluronate, and Sodium acetylated hyaluronate.

Hyaluronic acid is also helpful in promoting the body’s response to injury and decreasing swelling.

What are the benefits of hyaluronic acid?

Anti-aging

Moisturizing

Wound healing

Anti-wrinkle

Increases skin elasticity

Can treat eczema

Can treat facial redness

What are the side effects of hyaluronic acid?

Although hyaluronic acid supplements, topical products, and injections appear to be safe, they may produce certain side effects in some people. You should always do a patch test before using a new skin product.

People who get injections of hyaluronic acid may experience the following side effects:

pain

redness

itching

swelling

bruising

You should always talk to a doctor before trying a new supplement, especially if you:

take a prescription medication

are receiving treatment for an illness

have a chronic health condition

Moreover, you also consult a doctor about whether hyaluronic acid is right for you.