Is Hyaluronic acid beneficial? Know how to use, side-effects

Hyaluronic acid is increasingly becoming popular. It is the gooey, slippery substance that your body produces naturally. Interestingly, Hyaluronic acid is the main substance that gives your skin that plump and hydrated look.
Now, there are skin care products that contain Hyaluronic acid. There are three types of hyaluronic acid: Hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid, Sodium hyaluronate, and Sodium acetylated hyaluronate.
Hyaluronic acid is also helpful in promoting the body’s response to injury and decreasing swelling.
What are the benefits of hyaluronic acid?
- Anti-aging
- Moisturizing
- Wound healing
- Anti-wrinkle
- Increases skin elasticity
- Can treat eczema
- Can treat facial redness
What are the side effects of hyaluronic acid?
Although hyaluronic acid supplements, topical products, and injections appear to be safe, they may produce certain side effects in some people. You should always do a patch test before using a new skin product.
People who get injections of hyaluronic acid may experience the following side effects:
- pain
- redness
- itching
- swelling
- bruising
You should always talk to a doctor before trying a new supplement, especially if you:
- take a prescription medication
- are receiving treatment for an illness
- have a chronic health condition
Moreover, you also consult a doctor about whether hyaluronic acid is right for you.