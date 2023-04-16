Is ghee good for you? Here’s what you must know

Add a dash of ghee to a north Indian dal tadka or a traditional Mangalorean roast dosa and the humble meal becomes more scrumptious. Some of the most delectable food items like a sweet moong dal ka halwa or a savoury paneer paratha are loaded with ghee. It is a flavoursome delight for Indian meals, no doubt, but is it really a powerhouse of flavour and nutrition?

An important part of a hearty meal in Indian cuisine, ghee has been a staple even in Hindu mythology. From using it in rituals since the Vedic period, at home for cooking, or as a medium of agni (fire) to deities, it is a sacred and celebrated symbol in Ayurvedic wisdom, families, religions and kitchens of India.

Researchers say adding ghee to a balanced diet can reduce unhealthy cholesterol levels drastically. In fact, last year, at the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat, RS Sodhi, president of the Indian Dairy Association and former managing director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation that owns the Amul dairy brand, batted for the consumption of desi ghee, calling it yellow gold.

Since the scriptures talk of ghee as a super food and its consumption leads to growth of mental power, Sodhi in his tweet stated, “As per Vedas, ghee which is yellow gold is natural super food, enhances brain power, vision, skin glow, joints lubrication, digestion, height, immunity, etc.”

Know your ghee

Ghee is clarified butter made from cow’s milk. Both ghee and clarified butter are butter with the water and milk solids removed, leaving behind pure butter fat which is intense in flavour and used in Indian households for cooking.

While there are several ways to make it with different fats, water and milk solid content, desi ghee or traditional cultured (Indian) ghee is made from cow’s milk. The process involves extracting emulsified fats in the milk from the liquid.

Then, there is cultured ghee, which is made from cultured butter and contains lactic acid instead of lactose in milk. It is smoother in texture.

But is it healthy to consume ghee and in what quantity? Ruchika Jain, head clinical nutrition, Fortis Vasant Kunj, says, “The nutritional value may be dense, and with scientific studies constantly attesting to its health benefits, a lot more research is required. Delving deeper into the potential health benefits of ghee as per the nutritional values, one whole tablespoon of ghee contains 130 calories, which is mostly fat. Ghee has shown to be a good source of vitamin E that has antioxidants known to lower the risks of cataract, arthritis and even cancer. It has trace amounts of vitamin D and vitamin K. Ghee is an excellent source of conjugated linoleic acid, or CLA. Studies have shown that CLA can be really good at getting rid of obesity. Ghee has a significant amount of CLA and has shown to help in reducing excess weight gain.”

Jain adds that the benefits come from its concentration of healthful fatty acids called Omega 3s, as this monounsaturated fat supports the cardiovascular system and improves heart health immensely. “Time and time again, ghee has amazed healthcare professionals, but in the medical community, tested and repeatable studies are yet to be performed. No matter what, ghee would always stay an essential part of the Indian culinary experience,” she says.

So, can ghee be popularised as a healthy fat or is it still considered a saturated animal fat? In Ayurveda, ghee is traditionally considered to be the healthiest edible oil to promote digestion, improve memory and strengthen the joints and muscles. On the other hand, medical experts feel that it is primarily composed of fat, of which 58% is saturated and 25% is MUFA (monounsaturated fatty acids), 3.5% is PUFA (polyunsaturated fatty acids) and 3.8% is trans-fat.

Ghee or oil?

Clarified butter has milk fats and protein, which is considered safe for heart health, when consumed in moderation. So, is ghee safer to consume than oil and does it have low fat and high nutrition?

Ghee is being popularised a lot for being healthier. Nutritionist Shweta Shah, founder of Eatfit24/7, who is known to plan diets for celebrities like Katrina Kaif, says oil is derived from plants or seeds while ghee is a type of clarified butter obtained from milk. “The difference between ghee and cooking oil is that ghee is a type of butter prepared from cow’s milk. Ghee is made by heating up the butter. In desi ghee, the fat is more than in other cooking oils. But this does not mean ghee is unhealthy. In fact, the fat in ghee is healthy fat. Everyone should consume ghee as well as oil to maintain good fats in the body.”

So, should we have dairy ghee or less saturated and non-fat ghee? Which is a healthier alternative? As per Shah, dairy ghee is best as it provides a good amount of nutrients and healthy fat content is more in it. “But it also depends on the individual. If you are trying to turn vegan, you can also go for plant-based milk ghee,” she adds.

Ghee contains about 50% of saturated fat which increases cholesterol and has been implicated in the high risk of cardiovascular diseases like hypertension, heart attacks and strokes. Is it considered good for heart health because of good fats and does it have less adverse effects as compared to other edible oils?

As per Dr Sanjeev Gera, director and head, cardiology, Fortis Hospital Noida, studies show that moderate consumption of desi ghee has shown a gradual rise in good cholesterol (HDL) with a decrease in the bad cholesterol (LDL). It has been proposed to inhibit oxidation, a known pathogenetic mechanism for heart attacks. This is also evident from its role in suppressing psoriasis. It has been shown to reduce serum thromboxane levels which cause platelets aggregation leading to the thickening of the blood.

“Ghee has been proven to stabilise the external walls of our cells made of phospholipids and any disruption in this wall leads to plaque rupture and clot formation. It is a very well-known fact that trans-fats, present in fried items when consumed with ghee increase the risk of heart blockages and attacks as compared to the consumption of desi ghee alone. There is no evidence of harmful effects of moderate consumption of desi ghee but it should be unadulterated with vanaspati ghee to avoid trans-fats,” says Gera.

To conclude, ghee when used in limited amounts does not lead to a rise in heart ailments and rather has a beneficial effect on lipid levels along with many protective effects on our body system. Close supervision is mandatory for those already having heart disease, high BP or diabetes with regular preventive checks for lipid levels and exercise tests for the detection of silent heart disease.

Ghee, apart from the culinary variety, can even be used in making Ayurvedic medicine and spiritual practices. In Ayurveda, ghee is prescribed to lubricate the joints and reduce stiffness. It works as a natural facial moisturiser.

Ghee is, however, preferred to butter, and is best advised for consumption to those who have trouble digesting dairy products.

As a gut healer, it not only helps ease digestion but also prevents risks of ulcers. “It is great for skin health and helps in locking moisture. Ghee helps in balancing hormones and is said to relieve menstrual cramps. It is a good laxative and aids smooth bowel movements. While ghee has more advantages, for people who see it as an unhealthy fat, the reality is different. Just the way different oils have different properties, generally, cold pressed oils when consumed in moderation are good for health, for example—peanut oil, sesame oil, sunflower, mustard. They are higher in omega 3, omega 6 and antioxidants,” says Prachi Shah, consulting nutritionist and clinical dietitian, founder of Health Habitat, which specialises in advocating healthy weight management.

“Hydrogenated oils, on the other hand, are harmful and are extra processed like margarine,” adds Shah.

Margarine is processed food that looks and flavoured to taste like butter. It is made from vegetable oils, which contain polyunsaturated fats that can lower the ‘bad’ cholesterol when used instead of saturated fats.

Then, there is vegan ghee. But is it better or healthier than animal ghee? “Yes, vegan ghee is made of coconut, which is a healthy alternative to cow ghee. The health quotient is almost the same but normal ghee has more amount of healthy fats than vegan ghee,” explains nutritionist Shah.

FACT CHECK

Fats have been considered uniformly bad for a long time. However, recent research shows that not all fats are bad. “Ghee has certain unique properties which make it ideal for tropical climates like India. It has a shelf life of at least 6-8 months, and a higher smoking point of 250 degrees C, which is suitable for deep frying. It has butyric acid which is beneficial for gut health and immunity. It has higher concentration of medium chain fatty acids. It acts as a good vehicle for absorption of fat soluble vitamins. It is easy to digest and is lactose and casein free. Hence, it is suitable for those with lactose intolerance,” says Dr Mohit Tandon, consultant non-invasive cardiologist, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Okhla, Delhi