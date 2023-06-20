Is dark chocolate really healthy? Know all about its benefits and side-effects

Doesn’t matter if you are 5 or 50, chocolates are everyone’s favourite. There is no one who can resist eating chocolates. Usually, chocolates are sold in mainly three varieties, white, Milk and Dark.

Studies suggest that dark chocolates have numerous health benefits and nutritional value. According to health experts, 100 grams of Dark Chocolate have 70-85 percent cacao content and it’s one of the best sources of antioxidants.

Some studies also suggest that dark chocolate can improve your health and lower the risk of heart disease.

Also Read International Chocolate Day 2022: Chocolate recipes you must try

What are the benefits of dark chocolates?

Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) are the leading causes of death globally. Certain studies have pointed out that the high content of flavonoids in cacao has also been proven to decrease the risk of CVD.

According to an observational analysis by the Harvard School of Public Study, flavonoids present in dark chocolate (50-70% cocoa content) is effective in lowering blood pressure.

Another study reveals that the antioxidants present in the dark chocolates have anti-inflammatory properties that may prevent or reduce vascular inflammation.

Dark chocolate is also linked to lowering the risk of depression.

Dark chocolate also contains polyphenols that can improve insulin resistance. Consequently, this may also help in controlling blood sugar in people having Type 2 diabetes.

Eating dark chocolate in moderate amounts can help in the weight loss process.

What are the side-effects of eating dark chocolates?

Excessive consumption of dark chocolate can lead to increase caffeine levels in blood, causing increased heart rate, nausea, dehydration and insomnia.

If you are pregnant, eating too much dark chocolate can increase caffeine intake which can be unsafe for the foetus.

Consuming a lot of dark chocolate can also slow down the blood clotting process.

A recently published Consumer Report revealed that some dark chocolate bars contain cadmium and lead and these metals can lead to adverse effects on your health.

Also Read Is there metal in your dark chocolate? Know it here

How much dark chocolate should you eat?

According to health experts, approximately 30-60 grams of dark chocolate per day is the recommended quantity.