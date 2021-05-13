Is COVID-19 vaccination safe during pregnancy? Here is what this US research says

The authors of this research claimed that this is the first time, when the impact of Covid-19 vaccine is being examined on the placenta of a woman.

Covid-19 vaccination has been questioned for pregnant women with a fear that the vaccination may impact placenta, an essential organ when it comes to pregnancy. However, a US study has rendered this fear stating that there is no evidence Covid-19 vaccination can cause an injury in placenta. The research published in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology, showed some positive outcomes that indicate vaccine safety during pregnancy. It is still yet to be researched more on the safety of vaccine administration to pregnant women.

The authors of this research claimed that this is the first time, when the impact of Covid-19 vaccine is being examined on the placenta of a woman. To be sure, placenta is a crucial element of a woman’s body during the pregnancy. It is the first thing that develops and performs various duties for the development of the foetus’s organs. Placenta is responsible for providing oxygen during the formation of lungs as well as nutrition while foetus’s gut is developing. It also manages the immune system and hormones in the mother while allowing the mother’s body to welcome as well as nurture the foetus, so the body does not reject it as a foreign intruder.

According to Dr Jeffery Goldstein, co-author of the study, the placenta acts as a black box which is there in an airplane. This means, the slightest change during pregnancy or indications of something going wrong with a pregnancy, will reflect in the placenta. This will help researchers figure out what is happening during all three trimesters. Dr Goldstein highlighted that their study tells them that the Covid vaccine “does not damage the placenta.”

Notably, the vaccination protocols recommended in India are against the inoculation of pregnant and lactating women. However, there are some countries like the US and Brazil that do not bar pregnant women from getting a jab.

In April this year, the researchers of this study took placenta samples from 84 pregnant women who were vaccinated and 116 pregnant women who did not receive vaccination for Covid-19. They all delivered their babies at Prentice Women’s Hospital in Chicago. All those who were vaccinated with either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, were found to have passed on the Covid antibodies successfully to their babies. This, according to the study, is the only way where foetuses can get antibodies for Covid-19 infection.