Is Biotin Really Beneficial for Your Hair? Find Out

By Shikha Dwivedi

If there was ever an ingredient as important for boosting the overall health of hair, skin, or nails, it’s biotin or Vitamin B7. Found in foods like whole grains, nuts, seeds, spinach , rice, and fruits like bananas, biotin is a crucial vitamin that has become incredibly popular across the hair and skincare community. It is an important part of enzymes that break down fats, carbohydrates, and other substances.

The lack of biotin in the human body leads to thinning of hair as well as rashes on the face. Reputed mainly for its beauty benefits, biotin plays a key role in maintaining hair health and is required to be a part of a balanced diet.

Biotin is essentially a water-soluble vitamin B that carries out the multiple tasks of strengthening, protecting, and enhancing the shine of your hair. People plagued by hair care problems like dull and damaged hair are recommended to use it on a daily basis. It is a desirable ingredient for your hair and skin care needs as it is known to not interfere with any other ingredients. However, at a time when there is a lot being said about biotin in the online community, it becomes important to find out whether biotin is really beneficial for your hair or not.

Biotin Helps In Strengthening & Thickening Of Hair

Bearing the potential to build stronger and shinier strands, it’s no surprise that Biotin has been a much-talked-about and celebrated ingredient in recent times. Many people suffer from dull and damaged locks, and biotin is what’s been missing from their hair care routine. Biotin may help in growing stronger and thicker hair at a fast pace.It is integral for maintaining hair growth and helps stronger and healthier follicles to grow in. The end result is that stronger hair wouldn’t break, and therefore biotin aids in protecting the hair length as well.

It Offers Protection Against Hair Damage

Biotin helps the human body convert the food consumed into energy while also playing a crucial role in keeping hair and skin healthy, as discussed earlier. It has hair healing properties, which help in repairing damaged hair and also in improving the overall condition of hair. Moreover, it significantly improves the keratin structure needed for the health of the hair and nails.

It Helps Promote Healthy Hair And Scalp

By improving the overall infrastructure of keratin, which is a basic protein that makes up hair, skin, and nails, biotin aids in enhancing hair volume as well as scalp coverage. It is also reported that people suffering from hair thinning should actually first check whether they’re getting enough biotin in the first place. This may be extremely important in preventing hair thinning

from the get-go.

It Helps Fight Hair Loss

Biotin has been reported to help fight against hair loss as it prevents inflammation, which is known to be one of the biggest causes of hair loss and can be caused due to the lack of Biotin. Once utilized as a part of a healthy diet, biotin can be an important defensive measure to fight against it.

Biotin Can Be Used Daily

It is important to know that Biotin can be used as a supplement, provided one opts for clean and plant-based biotin. It also comes with a special blend of Keratin builders and can be ingested orally in the form of powder or capsules. However, it is important to be patient, as the consumption needs to be followed for a sustained period of 3 to 6 months.

In order to ensure healthier hair and scalp, it is critical to take a holistic approach that focuses on nourishment from the inside and out. As a result, following a clean and plant-based hair care regimen that includes biotin along with hair vitamins, Omega-3, DHT Blocker consumption and application can help improve your hair growth, texture and control hair fall.

