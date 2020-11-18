Is Arvind Kejriwal govt imposing ‘mini lockdown’ in Delhi markets? Here’s what Manish Sisodia has to say

There has been a sense of panic among the Delhi traders due to lockdown reports. (Photo: The Indian Express)

Is Delhi heading for another lockdown to curb the latest spike in coronavirus cases? Has the Arvind Kejriwal government recommended stringent restrictions to the Centre? As rumours did round on the social media with some saying the lockdown will happen anytime now, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi has once again clarified the stand of the AAP government. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Wednesday reiterated that the AAP government will not be imposing any kind of lockdown in the national capital. He, however, added that there might be some ‘regulations’ in some areas. The statement comes a day after there were reports that the Delhi government has asked the Centre to impose ‘mini lockdown’ in certain markets, which are being seen as the Covid-19 hotspots.

Talking to news agency ANI, Sisodia said that the traders must not be frightened with the prospect of any impending lockdown as there was no such thing in offing. He said that the government wants the shopkeepers to work as usual with Covid protocols in place. Sisodia also said that he thinks that lockdown is not an answer to the coronavirus pandemic. He said that better medical facilities and awareness among the masses is the way to tackle the pandemic.

While no major lockdown has been announced in the national capital, the Delhi government is taking certain measures to restrict the mass movement. As part of the strategy, the Kejriwal government has recommended revising the number of guests at wedding ceremonies in Delhi. Earlier, 200 guests were allowed to attend the wedding. Now the Delhi government wants to bring down that number to 50. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has approved the recommendation, which come into effect immediately.

Delhi has seen nearly five lakh coronavirus infections since the first case was detected in India in January earlier this year. As predicted by the health experts, there has been a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the National Capital Region since Diwali festivities. Despite warnings, people were seen thronging the markets with zero social distancing. Majority were seen not following the mask discipline. Add to this, the seasonal change and worsening of the air quality caused the festive spike of corona cases.

Though there has been some fairly decent news on the vaccine front, however, as the WHO says, it can’t replace the simple-yet-effective practice of masks and washing hands. While the trader community might rejoice over the increase in demand, which may shore up the losses, the fact is that India needs more disciplined approach in reopening the economic activities.