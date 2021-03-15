  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ireland suspends AstraZeneca vaccine amid blood clot reports

By: |
March 15, 2021 9:27 AM

Irish health officials on Sunday recommended the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of serious blood clotting after inoculations in Norway.

AstraZeneca vaccineAstraZeneca said in a statement Sunday that it would like to offer its reassurance on the safety of its COVID-19 vaccine based on clear scientific evidence. (Photo source: AP)

Irish health officials on Sunday recommended the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of serious blood clotting after inoculations in Norway.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Ireland’s deputy chief medical officer, said the recommendation was made after Norway’s medicines agency reported four cases of blood clotting in adults after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Related News

He said that while there was no conclusive link between the vaccine and the cases, Irish health officials are recommending the suspension of the vaccine’s rollout as a precaution. Danish, Norwegian and Icelandic authorities have taken similar precautionary steps.

AstraZeneca said in a statement Sunday that it would like to offer its reassurance on the safety of its COVID-19 vaccine based on clear scientific evidence.

”The safety of the public will always come first,” the British-Swedish biopharmaceutical company said, adding that it’s keeping this issue under close review but available evidence does not confirm that the vaccine is the cause.

The company said that a review of safety data of more than 17 million people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine in the European Union and the U.K. ”has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country.”

The World Health Organization and the European Union’s medicines regulator have previously said that there was no link between the jab and an increased risk of developing a clot.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Ireland suspends AstraZeneca vaccine amid blood clot reports
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus Live Updates: Maharashtra, Karnataka warn of full lockdown as Covid cases creep up
2Covid-19: Death rate higher in rich, urbanised states
3AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine suspended in Ireland amid blood clot reports