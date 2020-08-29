IPS officer who probed Sushant case tests positive for COVID-19

The Rajput death case has been taken over by the CBI. The infected officer had questioned Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and the CBI team which is now in Mumbai to probe the case had also met him recently, he said.
An IPS officer who was part of the Mumbai police’s team which was probing actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case has tested positive for coronavirus infection. The IPS officer and all other members of his family have contracted the viral infection, a senior police official said on Saturday. He was sent on leave and has been quarantined at home, the police official said.
Earlier two IPS officers of Mumbai police had tested positive for the viral infection. The pandemic has claimed the lives of at least 62 personnnel of Mumbai Police. Around 4,500 have been infected.
