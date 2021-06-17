International Yoga Day 2021: Yoga Asanas for immunity

Yoga can be divided into four main practices. Asana, pranayama, kriya and meditation.

By Jahnavi Patwardhan,

Immunity has always been an important yet somewhat overlooked aspect of our health. Due to the recent pandemic and the chaos that ensued due to it, we found ourselves questioning our immunity and scrambling to find ways to raise it quickly. For a lot of us, correct nutrition, exercise and especially yogic practices came to the rescue.

Yoga has been around for ages, this has helped yogic science research and develop practices for us to keep our body, mind and soul healthy and raise our vibrations to the level of the universe so that we are able to handle anything that comes our way. Raising our immunity and fortifying ourselves against disease can also be achieved with these yogic practices.

Yoga can be divided into four main practices. Asana, pranayama, kriya and meditation. Here, I will talk about asana and pranayama and suggest some practices for you to be able to raise your immunity and keep it high in these tough times.

Tadasana

This simple yet effective posture can keep the nervous system healthy and bring in balance and strength into the body and boost the immune system

Garudasana

This balancing pose helps to stimulate fresh blood flow throughout the body by squeezing pressure points—giving the body a jolt of immunity-boosting fluid. It also brings balance into the body and detoxifies the body.

Trikonasana

Triangle pose stretches the fascia around the lungs, helping with breathing. This pose is excellent for those who hold tension in the hips, as it’s an opening posture. We carry a lot of our emotions in our hips, and Triangle pose allows for a deep opening and release of energy.

Shalabhasana

Shalabhasana is one of the easy yoga asanas that improves and strengthens the spine, hip joints, lower back, legs and pelvic organs of the body. It is widely used as the prime yoga pose to boost the immune system by boosting the blood flow to the spinal area

Dhanurasana

This asana acts as an ideal stress buster as it helps improve the flow of white blood cells by applying pressure on the digestive system and boosts the immune system.

Matsyasana

An immunity strengthening pose, fish pose or matsyasana is an elevated pose which detoxifies the body and boosts energy levels. Plus, it can also open up nasal passageways and relieve congestion.

Yog Nidra

This posture promotes deep rest and relaxation. It calms the nervous system, leading to less stress and better functioning of all the organs. Yog nidra also helps manage insomnia, burnout, depression and a weak immune system.

Pranayama

Anulom vilom

Anulom vilom is done by holding one nostril closed while inhaling, then holding the other nostril closed while exhaling. The process is then reversed and repeated.

Alternate nostril breathing has many physical and psychological benefits, including stress reduction and improved breathing and circulation. Anulom Vilom Pranayama is also the best way of balancing the Tri doshas in our body.

Kapalbhati

Kapal bhati can be done as a pranayama as well as a kriya. Kapal means skull, Bhati meaning shining and pranayama meaning breathing technique. It is a great breathing exercise and can improve bodily functions. This breathing exercise can remove 80% of the toxins in our body through the outgoing breath. Regular practice of Kapal Bhati Pranayama can help detoxify all the systems in our body.

Bhastrika

The Sanskrit word “bhastrika” means “bellows” mostly used by blacksmiths to melt metal. Like the bellows fan the fire similarly Bhastrika Pranayama surges the flow of air into the body to produce heat at both the physical and subtle level–stoking the inner fire of mind and body.Favourable effect on the respiratory and digestive system.Drains excess phlegm from the lungs. Oxygenates the blood increasing the vitality of all the organs and tissues

Thus, dedicated and regular practice of yoga postures and pranayama combined with basic meditation can keep your immunity high and can help keep your body and mind happy and healthy.

(The author is a senior Yoga instructor at SARVA. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult Yoga experts and professionals before starting any practice. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)