International Yoga Day 2020: Govt ropes in Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty

Despite Coronavirus pandemic casting a shadow on the large scale Yoga sessions across the country on International Yoga Day, the Central government is leaving no stone unturned to keep up with the celebration of the 6th International Yoga day on June 21. Apart from encouraging “Yoga at Home” and “Yoga with family”, the government has roped in eminent Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Milind Soman, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra among others to celebrate the 6th International Yoga Day.

The day will begin with the early morning address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will address the nation at 6:30 am. The address of PM Modi will be followed by live telecast of a trainer-led Yoga session on DD national to facilitate the harmonious yoga practice, the statement issued by the Ministry of AYUSH said.

Earlier Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra among others shared their motivational videos to promote the ancient practice. The celebrities described Yoga as a disciplined and patient way of leading our lives, the statement said.

It also added that Yoga united the people of the world and conveyed the message of peace and harmony. The messages and motivational videos shared by the Bollywood celebrities have been put up on the social media pages of the Ministry of AYUSH.

In contrast to the celebration of the 5th International Yoga Day last year, the celebration tomorrow is expected to remain muted inside the homes of the people. However, the significance of Yoga and physical fitness cannot be emphasised less in the times of Coronavirus pandemic. Days before the celebration of International Yoga Day, PM Modi had highlighted how Yoga could enhance the immunity of one and all and check the spread of the deadly virus.