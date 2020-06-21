  • MORE MARKET STATS

International Yoga Day 2020: Amid COVID-19, Yoga can help keep body fit and mind serene, says President Ram Nath Kovind

By: |
Published: June 21, 2020 9:27 AM

''Glad to see more and more people adopting it,'' he tweeted and shared some of his pictures in which he is seen performing yoga. ''Amid stress and strife, especially with #Covid19, practicing Yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene,'' the president said in another tweet.

International Yoga Day 2020, covid 19, coronavirus pandemic, yoga at home, latest news on international yoga dayPresident Kovind practices yoga daily, a Rashtrapati Bhavan official said. (File photo: PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said practicing yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene amid the coronavirus pandemic. Extending greetings on the International Day of Yoga, he said the ancient science of yoga is India’s great gift to the world.

”Glad to see more and more people adopting it,” he tweeted and shared some of his pictures in which he is seen performing yoga. ”Amid stress and strife, especially with #Covid19, practicing Yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene,” the president said in another tweet.

Related News

President Kovind practices yoga daily, a Rashtrapati Bhavan official said. With the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic looming large, the International Day of Yoga is being marked on digital media platforms sans mass gatherings.

This year’s theme is ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’. On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly had declared June 21 as ‘International Day of Yoga’.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. International Yoga Day 2020 Amid COVID-19 Yoga can help keep body fit and mind serene says President Ram Nath Kovind
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1South Korea records 48 new COVID-19 cases, some outside Seoul
2Delhi govt procuring oxygen cylinders, hospitals need not do it themselves: govt order
3Yoga Day in US: Yoga is unifying force true to its meaning, says Indian Ambassador