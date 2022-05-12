scorecardresearch

International Nurses Day: PM Modi louds role of Nurses in keeping planet healthy

Written by PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo: PTI)

On the International Nurses Day on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said nurses play a vital role in keeping our planet healthy and their dedication and compassion is exemplary.

International Nurses Day is a day to reiterate our appreciation to all nursing staff for their exceptional work even in the most challenging of situations, he said.

“International Nurses Day is an opportunity to express our gratitude to nursing fraternity, which is recognised for its selfless service to humanity. Their deep commitment to protecting lives and public health is commendable,” he said.

